US: Joe Biden Says He's 'preparing Set Of Initiatives' To Stop Putin From Invading Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Friday said that he is preparing a 'comprehensive' set of initiatives to cease any plans by Russia to invade Ukraine. This development comes after Washington acknowledged that Russia has amassed its troops near the Ukrainian border.

When asked about what is happening in Ukraine, Biden said, "I am in constant contact with our alliance in Europe and Ukraine. What I am doing is putting together what I believe will be the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do."

Ukraine has alleged that over 90,000 troops have been deployed by Russia near its borders. However, Moscow has refuted the allegations. The Vladimir Putin administration also accused the US of initiating tensions.

US urges Russia to withdraw troops from Ukraine borders

The tensions have escalated ever since US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Russia that heavy sanctions will be imposed if it invaded Ukraine. Blinken asserted that he has no idea if Putin has taken a decision, but "we do know that he is putting in place the capacity to do so in short order should he so decide."

He further advised Ukraine to pursue to exercise restraint "because, again, the Russian playbook is to claim provocation for something that they were planning to do all along."

Blinken said that high-impact sanctions will be imposed on Moscow that were never imposed before. Moreover, he encouraged Russia and Ukraine to return to the diplomatic path and revive the 2014 peace place for eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia has refuted the allegations, insisting that its action is in response to increased NATO activity near its border and heavy Ukraine military buildup.

In April, the European Union's Parliament had approved a non-binding resolution to abandon Russia from the SWIFT system of global payments if it invaded Ukraine. This step will block Russian businesses from foreign financial systems.

Apart from imposing sanctions on Russia, Blinken said NATO is ready to reinforce its defences on the eastern flank. The intergovernmental military alliance has defences stationed in the Baltic states- Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia and Poland.

(With AP inputs)