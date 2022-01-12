US: Joe Biden Says Unvaccinated Federal Employees Must Test For COVID Weekly From Feb 15

Amid soaring COVID-19 cases in the United States, the Biden administration, on Tuesday has announced COVID testing mandate for unvaccinated federal employees. The latest order will be applicable for those federal employees who are unvaccinated or exempted from inoculating the vaccine jab on religious, health and other grounds. According to the Biden administration, the unvaccinated employees will face the weekly coronavirus testing until February 15, 2022. The order will be applicable categorically to the employees who are working on-site or interacting with the public.

"Agencies should establish a COVID-19 screening testing program by February 15, 2022 for employees who are not fully vaccinated, including due to pending or approved requests for exception or extension from the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for Federal employees," read the order released on January 11.

However, the administration has exempted the federal employees from the testing mandate if they are either working remotely or does not report to a worksite or interact in person with members of the public. "Employees who are working remotely or who are on maximum telework do not need to undergo regular testing. An employee who does not report to a worksite or interact in person with members of the public as part of their job duties during a particular week (e.g., due to taking leave, teleworking, or working remotely) does not need to be tested that week," the order read.

Disciplinary action against those who refuse to undergo COVID testing

Moreover, the administration has directed to take disciplinary action against those who refuse to undergo mandatory coronairus testing. "Refusals to take a required test or to provide the results of the test may result in disciplinary measures. In addition to pursuing any disciplinary action, an agency may separately elect to bar the employee from the agency workplace for the safety of others pending resolution of any disciplinary or other action the agency may pursue," as per the order. Notably, the announcement came nearly four months after the Biden administration pitched for the COVID vaccine mandate for the federal employees.

While announcing the vaccine mandate in September last year, US President Joe Biden directed the 3.5 million federal workers to get inoculated by November 22 or face disciplinary action. A vaccine mandate imposed by President Joe Biden in September covers about 3.5 million federal workers and required them to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22 or face potential discipline or even termination.

(Image: AP)