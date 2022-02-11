US: Joe Biden Signs Order Enabling Use Of US-based Afghan Assets For 9/11 Victims & Relief

United States (US) President Joe Biden signed an executive order to enable the use of some US-based assets belonging to Afghanistan's central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), to benefit Afghans, according to the official statement released on February 11. The US Administration will seek to facilitate access to $3.5 billion (over Rs 26,364 crore) of those assets for the benefit of the Afghan people and the future of Afghanistan.

The executive order signed by US President Joe Biden also compensates 9/11 victims. Another $3.5 billion, according to the official statement, would remain in the United States and be used to support ongoing litigation by US terrorism victims. Following the Taliban's takeover of the country in mid-August, international funding to Afghanistan was halted, and billions of dollars in the government's assets overseas, principally in the United States, were frozen.

Furthermore, a press release stated that the US has sanctions in place against the Taliban and the Haqqani network, including for activities that endanger Americans' safety, such as holding citizens hostage. Since the Taliban took control of the country, the country's long-struggling economy has been in a tailspin.

The Afghan Crisis

The international community provided about 80% of Afghanistan's previous government's budget. That money was used to fund hospitals, schools, factories, and government ministries. The COVID-19 pandemic, as well as healthcare shortages, drought, and starvation, have heightened the need for such basic commodities.

The Taliban have appealed to the international community to release finances and aid to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. Afghan frozen funds are well over $9 billion (over Rs 67,800 crore), with little over $7 billion kept in the United States. Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, and Qatar account for the majority of the rest. The Taliban had managed to pay the wages of its departments as of January, but it was having difficulty keeping staff on the job.

They vowed to start schools for girls after the Afghan new year, which falls at the end of March, but humanitarian organisations insist teachers must be paid. Women's universities have reopened in a number of areas, with the Taliban claiming that the phased opening will be finished by the end of February.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)