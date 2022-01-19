US: Joe Biden Thanks Wireless Carriers For Delaying 5G Deployment Around Key Airports

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday thanked Verizon and AT&T for agreeing to delay 5G deployment around key airports. It is to mention that there was an uproar among airlines companies over the deployment of 5G signals next to runways as they believed that the network could interfere with the key safety equipment that pilots rely on to take off and land in inclement weather. Airlines, including United Airlines and Air India, had stated that the US government’s current 5G rollout plan will have a 'devastating impact' on aviation - negatively affecting an estimated 1.25 million of its passengers and at least 15,000 flights.

But following the uproar, Biden in a statement informed that Verizon and AT&T have agreed to delay the deployment of the 5G network around key airports. The US President also said they have also agreed to continue working with the Department of Transport on safe 5G deployment at the limited set of locations.

Biden said, “This agreement protects flight safety and allows aviation operations to continue without significant disruption and will bring more high-speed internet options to millions of Americans.”

Further, he also stated that expanding 5G and promoting competition in internet service are critical priorities. He said that his team has been engaging non-stop with the wireless carriers, airlines and aviation equipment manufacturers to chart a path forward for 5G deployment and aviation safety co-exist. “At my direction, they will continue to do so until we close the remaining gap and reach a permanent, workable solution around these key airports,” he added.

5G rollout plan will have 'devastating impact': Airlines

Meanwhile, United Airlines has stated that the US government’s 5G rollout plan will have a devastating impact, affecting millions of passengers and thousands of flights, and much-needed goods and tons of cargo travelling through more than 40 of the largest airports in the country annually. In a statement, the airlines said that it implores the Biden administration to act quickly and apply the same “common-sense solutions” that have clearly worked so well around the world. It added that the company will not “compromise on safety - full stop” and urged the federal government to follow successfully designed policies of other countries to ensure the safe deployment of 5G technology.

Separately, on Tuesday Air India announced that it will not be able to operate a number of US-bound flights of January 19. The deployment of 5G communications in the US has been cited as the reason for flight cancellations. However, in another tweet, the airline said that it will operate the flight to Washington DC from Delhi by AI103 on Wednesday.

(With inputs from ANI)