US: Joe Biden, Trump To Address Split-screen Nation On 1st Anniversary Of Capitol Riot

US President Joe Biden and Donald Trump will address the nation separately on January 6 to mark the first anniversary of the violent Capitol attack that left five people, including a police officer, dead. On Thursday, the nation will experience an ominous split-screen moment as the White House has announced that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will speak to mark one year of assault on the Capitol, while former US President Donald Trump will deliver a speech at another event to justify his false claims of mass voter fraud. It is to mention that both Biden and Harris have been vocal in rejecting the violence and failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election results.

The Capitol building was attacked on January 6, 2021, after a pro-Trump mob gathered at the White House to protest the certification of the 2020 presidential election. After former President Donald Trump urged people to “show force”, the mob ransacked the historic building.

Following the horrifying incident, over 140 officers were severely injured during the riot, leaving many unable to work for months with concussions, broken bones, mental trauma and chronic damage. In the aftermath, four Capitol police officers even died by suicide, which lawmakers have called a crisis within the force.

"To the president, January 6th was one of the darkest days in our democracy," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in December.

Congressional Dems, Trump to mark Jan 6 anniversary

Meanwhile, according to a White House press note, Biden on Thursday plans to deliver a speech focused on sustaining democracy — voting rights won’t be part of the remarks but will be the topic of another speech soon. Separately, USA Today reported that Congressional Democrats will mark January 6 in a series of events meant to highlight what they say is a threat to the nation's democracy. On the anniversary of the assault on the Capitol, Trump also plans to hold his own press conference on Thursday at his Florida home, where he is expected to reiterate his conspiracy theory.

(Image: AP)

