Joe Biden on Monday, February 7 expressed uncertainty about the Russian invasion threat that Washington had earlier claimed may happen at the end of this month, February. Speaking at a press conference at the White House alongside his German counterpart, US president Joe Biden stressed that he “does not know” whether Vladimir Putin will authorise an invasion of Ukraine before the end of the winter. However, Biden added that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is in a position now to do so". Biden’s remarks come as Russian leader has amassed more than 100,000 troops at the frontier with Ukraine and US intel found that the threat of the Ukrainian invasion “is imminent".

“I know that he's in a position now to be able to invade almost assuming that the ground is frozen above Kyiv. He has the capacity to do that. What he's going to do, I don't know. And I don't think anybody knows but him,” Biden said at a press conference on Monday as the German chancellor Olaf Scholz

Putin assembled 70% of military troops on border

Earlier it was reported that the Russian leader Putin has now assembled 70% of the military troops and weapons on Ukraine's borders. The Russian soldiers have numbered adequately for a full-scale invasion of Kyiv, two US officials familiar with the latest estimates told CNN. At a presser on Monday, Biden reiterated that Russia will face grave consequences should it invade Ukraine. Biden said, speaking of Putin: “I think he has to realise that it would be a gigantic mistake for him to move on Ukraine, the impact on Europe and the rest of the world would be devastating. And he would pay a heavy price.” He added, “I have been very, very straightforward and blunt with President Putin, both on the phone and in person.”

Biden stated that the US will “impose the most severe sanctions that have ever been imposed economic sanctions, and there'll be a lot to pay for that down the road.” US elite troops arrived in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine on Sunday on President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Biden also sent airborne infantry troops of the 82nd Airborne Division to Poland at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport.

The American troops were accompanied by the US commander Major General Christopher Donahue, who was the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan on 30 August, as per AP. Biden stated that he would deploy more troops to Poland, Romania, and Germany to demonstrate to America’s allies and foes his administration’s commitment to NATO's eastern flank as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated to an all-time high.