US Joins China Map Row, Slams It As 'unlawful' Bid To Crumble 'international Sovereignty'

The United States expressed a sharp disapproval of China's new map which has sparked a flurry of outrage from nations in the Asia-Pacific region. Condemning it as "unlawful" demarcation, the US State Department dismissed the geographical assertions that Beiing made on the map.

“We reject the unlawful maritime claims reflected on that map and call on the PRC to comport its maritime claims in the South China Sea and elsewhere with the International Law of the Sea," the department's deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday.

Similar thoughts were echoed at a separate briefing where Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder addressed the backlash over the contentious map. “I think it’s a continuation of what we’ve seen from China in terms of obfuscation of international sovereignty,” Ryder said.

He added that the map was yet another step in China's vision to create “a new normal” by claiming territories that do not belong to it and expecting countries to simply give away their autonomy. He urged that it was crucial for the US to step up and collaborate with its allies in maintaining international order that “has preserved regional security and stability for 70-plus years," South China Morning Post reported.

What does the map show?

With the criticism, the United States has joined the list of nations that opposed a “standard map” uploaded to the website of the Chinese Ministry of Natural Resources last week. The map shows a U-shaped line that depicts China's claims of controlling the South China Sea, a crucial maritime trade corridor.

It also overlaps areas of countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Furthermore, the map shows Indian regions like Arunachal Pradesh and the Doklam Plateau in Chinese territory. It also includes Aksai Chin, a disputed border area between India and China.

Several nations have reacted to it, with the Philippines’ foreign ministry stating that China's map and claims do not have any "basis under international law.” On the other hand, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar asserted that “making absurd claims on India’s territory does not make it China’s territory.”