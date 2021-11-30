US Journalist Jailed In Myanmar For 6 Months Returns Home, Lights Menorah In Detroit

During a Hanukkah celebration in Detroit, on Sunday, an American journalist Danny Fenster assisted in the lighting of one of eight menorah candles, as per the reports of AP News. Fenster, who comes from the Jewish faith was detained for six months in military-run Myanmar, however, he was released on November 15. The 37-year-old journalist attended the "Menorah in the D" event, which kicked off Hanukkah, with government officials and community leaders.

Myanmar turned over Fenster to former US diplomat Bill Richardson, who assisted in his release, according to AP News. Fenster is the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, and he is one of nearly 100 journalists, media administrators, and publishers jailed in Myanmar since the military overthrew the democratic government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February in 2020.

Fenster was arrested at Yangon International Airport on May 24

On May 24, Fenster was arrested at Yangon International Airport and found guilty of spreading false or provocative material, making contact with unlawful organisations, and breaking visa requirements. He received an 11-year sentence. Fenster told the Detroit Free Press that he believes there is a clear connection with bringing light to darkness in journalism. According to Fenster, he was detained for being a part of journalism that is attempting to shine a light on a very dark dictatorship.

Fenster said during a reception held before the menorah lighting event in Detroit on Sunday that he couldn't think of a greater community to come home to. Fenster claims that since he has come back home to Detroit, he has received a lot of love and appreciation among the Jewish community and the general public. He also stated that it is been nothing short of amazing. The Hanukkah ceremony was attended by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, who stated that none of the prior festivities had been as memorable as this year's, which saw the safe homecoming of Fenster, according to AP News. Duggan further stated that Hanukkah in Detroit is definitely a joyous occasion.

Danny Fenster's brother expressed his joy

Bryan Fenster, who is Danny Fenster's brother, expressed his joy at the prospect of him returning home, according to the BBC. He stated that they are happy that Danny has been discharged and is on his way home. He further stated that they are grateful to everyone who has helped achieve his release, particularly Ambassador Richardson, as well as their friends and the general public who have expressed their support and stood by their sides over the long and painful months.

