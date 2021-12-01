US Judge Blocks Biden's Vaccine Mandate For Healthcare Workers, Cites 'civil Liberties'

Undermining US President Joe Biden’s vaccination efforts, a federal judge in Louisiana on Tuesday issued a ruling blocking a nationwide mandate that required millions of health care workers in the US to be inoculated against the COVID-19. Biden had stressed the importance of vaccination as the new highly mutated Omicron scare swells worldwide in his Monday’s briefing. A lawsuit against the Biden administration’s mandatory rule was led on behalf of multiple states including Georgia by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, and US Judge Terry Doughty granted a preliminary injunction to the states lodging protest and labelling mandate infringement of the civilian rights.

"During a pandemic such as this one, it is even more important to safeguard the separation of powers set forth in our Constitution to avoid erosion of our liberties," the judge argued, according to the court document online.

COVID-19 vaccine mandate blocked 'in favour of maintaining liberty of individuals'

At least 13 US states, including Montana, Arizona, Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia have filed a suit on Nov. 15 asking the Biden administration to curl back on the controversial rule. Judge Doughty, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, said in a ruling on his website that “Court believes the balance of equities and the public interest favors the issuance of a preliminary injunction.” The public interest is served by maintaining the constitutional structure and maintaining the liberty of individuals who do not want to take the COVID-19 vaccine,” he wrote. "This interest outweighs Government Defendants’ interests."

In a setback to President Joe Biden’s campaign to vaccinate some 17 million healthcare workers, full-time employees, part-time employees, volunteers, and contractors working in healthcare sectors across the US, the judge at US District Court Western District of Louisiana blocked the emergency regulation issued on Nov. 4 by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services [CMS].

"If the executive branch is allowed to usurp the power of the legislative branch to make laws, two of the three powers conferred by our Constitution would be in the same hands,” the judge ruled, according to the court document available online. "If human nature and history teach anything, it is that civil liberties face grave risks when governments proclaim indefinite states of emergency,” the document read. While the Republican states praised the ruling, the Democrats slammed the decision, stressing that they will appeal the injunction and it will land at the 8th Circuit with the senior Democrat-appointed judge who should reconsider the mandate.