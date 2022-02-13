US Judge Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's Request For Early Release On Bail Ahead Of Trial

A federal US judge earlier yesterday denied disgraced American financier Jeffery Epstein’s longtime comrade Ghislaine Maxwell's request for bail ahead of her November 29 trial citing that she had been living in "humiliating circumstances” at the facility. Maxwell’s attorney told the prosecutor that she had been subjected to molestation, emotional abuse by correction officers, and thereof was seeking early bail. The lawyers also cited poor and unsanitary living conditions in the prison, insufficient nutritious food, Maxwell’s inability of reviewing millions of legal documents inside the jail and sleep deprivation as a concerning cause to her health and wellbeing.

District Judge Alison Nathan of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York, however, denied the request, according to the transcripts of the court documents relayed by the press.

Maxwell 'has adequate access to legal counsel' for trial

Judge Nathan determined that Maxwell "has adequate access to legal counsel and legal mail in order to prepare for trial,” as she ordered the government, Bureau of Prisons, and the US Marshals Service to ensure "all available measures" were in place for Maxwell. She insisted that officers made sure that the British compatriot of Epstein has sufficient rest ahead of her trial. Maxwell is being tried in the American court of law by the New York federal prosecutors for her role in the conspiracy and enticing minors to travel and engage in illegal sex acts with her one-time boyfriend and deceased convicted sex offender Jefferey Epstein. She is accused of sex trafficking of minors from 2001 to 2004 but has pleaded not guilty to all counts of charges.

The New York judge had announced a late-June sentencing date for the trial of the 60-year-old British socialite, who was once involved in a romantic relationship with Epstein, but later became his permanent employee and lured minor girls into having nonconsensual sexual acts with Epstein, 66 at his Manhattan mansion and a large estate in Palm Beach Florida. Epstein had claimed his own life at the Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 as he had awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell’s lawyers say that she is being made a scapegoat by federal prosecutors after Epstein's death. Maxwell's former personal assistant Cimberly Espinosa, during her testimony, had described Maxwell as Epstein's "estate manager.”

Image: AP