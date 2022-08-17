US Judge Sets Hearing On Unsealing Affidavit That Allowed FBI Raid At Trump's Mar-a-Lago

US federal judge has agreed to hear arguments on Thursday on the question of whether to release the search warrant affidavit to the public after the FBI raided former US President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart had himself approved the FBI search of Trump’s residence last week as questions emerged around the rationality of the entire operation.

Reinhart announced on Tuesday that he has set an in-person hearing in West Palm Beach after federal prosecutors investigating Trump asked the judge on Monday to not unseal the crucial document linked to the FBI’s unannounced, hours-long search of Trump’s Florida home citing “highly sensitive information”.

However, the conservative legal group Judicial Watch along with nearly a dozen news organizations are seeking more information regarding the raid at Mar-a-Lago on August 8. Earlier, the FBI had also said that it recovered “top secret” and even more sensitive documents from Trump’s home after the nearly 30 agents searched the mansion for over nine hours. Court papers were released on Friday after the federal judge unsealed the warrant that authorised the search. The seized documents included “sensitive compartmented information” which is a special category meant to protect the nation’s most crucial secrets.

Justice Department resists release of the affidavit

But, US Justice Department (DOJ) resisted the release of an affidavit which would reveal the reasons that investigators gave to the federal magistrate judge for the authorisation of last week’s sudden raid on former US President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. A CNN report stated that in the latest filing for some sort of continued secrecy around the move, the Justice Department made clear the seriousness of the ongoing criminal probe and said it “implicates highly classified materials”.

"Disclosure of the government's affidavit at this stage would also likely chill future cooperation by witnesses whose assistance may be sought as this investigation progresses, as well as in other high-profile investigations," the Justice Department wrote, as per the report.

It reportedly added, "The fact that this investigation implicates highly classified materials further underscores the need to protect the integrity of the investigation and exacerbates the potential harm if information is disclosed to the public prematurely or improperly."

