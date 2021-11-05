US Judge Sets January 4 Hearing Date In Sexual Abuse Case Against Britain's Prince Andrew

On Thursday, November 4, a United States judge set a hearing date of January 4 for lawyers representing Britain's Prince Andrew to argue for the dismissal of a sexual assault complaint filed by a US woman against the Duke of York, reported news agency Sputnik. Judge Lewis Kaplan of New York fixed the hearing date after attorneys for the Duke of York had filed a motion urging to dismiss the case. Andrew Brettler, the prince's lead lawyer, highlighted a number of legal and constitutional concerns with the case, claiming that his client "never sexually abused or assaulted" the complainant - Virginia Giuffre. Brettler also stated that Giuffre has filed this frivolous case against Prince Andrew in order to get a "payday" at the Duke's expense and those closest to him.

Andrew's attorneys have stated repeatedly that the Prince "unequivocally" dismisses Giuffre's "false" charges. They also argue that a 2009 settlement agreement between Giuffre and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein absolves the Prince from responsibility, a notion that Giuffre’s lawyers have denied repeatedly. The court filing also stated that accusing a member of the "world's most well-known royal family" of serious misbehaviour aided Giuffre in generating a media frenzy online and in conventional media. It also reportedly read that Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify her public campaign against Prince Andrew, reported The Guardian.

Prince Andrew constantly denied Giuffre's charges

The attorneys also accused Giuffre of profiting from her allegations of abuse by "selling stories and images to the press." In 2009, Giuffre reached an agreement with Epstein that included a "general release" of all claims against Epstein, his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, and Andrew, according to the court filing. However, the details of the settlement were redacted from the filing by Andrew’s attorneys. It should be mentioned here that Giuffre has sued Prince Andrew in New York, alleging that she was compelled to perform sex acts with him when she was 17. Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell and forced to have sex with the sex offender's pals, including the Duke of York. Prince Andrew, on the other hand, has constantly refuted Giuffre's charges.

Image: AP/ANI