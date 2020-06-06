COVID-19: US Justice Department Charges Chines Firm For Defective Face Masks

US Justice Department has charged a Chinese company for sending 500,000 defective masks to the United States. The department in its statement said that the masks were wrongly classified and misbranded as N95 respirators and shipped to the US in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, King Year Packaging and Printing company has been charged in the case.

Chinese company faces a hefty fine

As per reports, the company faces four counts, each carrying a fine of up to $500,000 or the total gain and/or loss whichever is greater. According to the statement released on June 5, the Chinese manufacturer was charged with "producing and exporting to the United States in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly half a million misbranded and defective masks that falsely purported to be N95 respirators”

According to reports, the company was charged according to the findings of US Justice Department's new COVID-19 Hoarding and Price Gouging Task Force.

Dutch officials recall Chinese masks

Last month, Dutch officials had recalled tens of thousands of masks imported from China because they do not meet quality standards. They received the first indication they did not meet their standards when the masks were inspected. Part of the shipment had already been distributed to health professionals, France's Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

"The rest of the shipment was immediately put on hold and has not been distributed. A second test also revealed that the masks did not meet the quality norms. Now it has been decided not to use any of this shipment," said France's Health Minister Olivier Veran.

(With Inputs from ANI)