US Justice Department pledges to probe increasing attacks on Asian-Americans

The US Department of Justice, on February 26, vowed to investigate the rising tide of hate crimes in the country as a direct result of increased attacks on Asian Americans. Speaking about the same to media reporters, Pamela Karlan, the principal deputy assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division asserted that the country was currently battling “unprecedented challenges”, some of which had been fuelled by bigotry and hatred. She further added that, at present, the department was working with the FBI, federal prosecutors and local police to “evaluate possible hate crimes”.

Fuelled by Trump's comments

While the US has been reporting incidences of racism against Asian-Americans throughout its history, it particularly increased after former President Donald Trump started referring to coronavirus as ‘Kung Flu’ and China Virus. As per Stop AAPI Hate, the country has reported more than 2,800 incidents of anti-Asian hate between March and December 2020. While verbal harassment has made up more than 70 per cent of the incidents, more than 8 per cent involved physical assaults.

The issue of domestic terrorism was later addressed by Acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin who said that no one in America should fear violence because of who they are." All we need to do is look at recent footage from New York and California to see those horrific attacks directed at Asian Americans, to realize how dire the threats are. We must return to an America where no one fears violence because of who they are or what they believe," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, incumbent President Biden has stepped up his efforts to quell racism. Recently, he signed an executive order that banned references to COVID-19 by geographical location. In a memorandum released on January 26, Biden asserted that the Inflammatory and xenophobic rhetoric had put the Asian Americans and Pacific islanders at risk. He further slammed the American federal government for its role in excoriating the xenophobic sentiments through actions of political leaders. “Such statements have stoked unfounded fears and perpetuated stigma about Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and have contributed to increasing rates of bullying, harassment, and hate crimes against AAPI persons,” he said. The memo also instructed executive departments and agencies to ensure that official actions, documents and statements “do not exhibit or contribute to racism, xenophobia, and intolerance against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders”.

