US Justice Department Pushes For Sedition Charges In Protest-related Violence Cases

US Justice Department is reported to have asked the Attorneys' Office to aggressively go after demonstrators held for causing violence and even suggested slapping sedition charges if need be. The memo was obtained by The Associated Press.

According to reports, the memo mentions that the sedition statute doesn’t require proof of a plot to overthrow the government and suggests it could be used when a defendant tries to oppose the government’s authority by use of force.

Federal prosecutors to apply sedition charges

US Attorney General William Barr is reported to have been pushing his attorneys to make federal charges a part of the protest-related violence cases. A sedition charge in the United States could lead to up to 20 years behind bars.

This comes as the country has been witnessing large scale demonstrations against racial injustice, triggered by George Floyd’s death. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between the detained African American man and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes.

Floyd's tragic death gave momentum to the 'Black Lives Matter' movement in the United States. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department; Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and currently awaits trial.

Unfortunately, this was followed by another similar incident of police brutality involving Jacob Blake, a black man who was shot by the police officers in Wisconsin. Hundreds of protesters marched and demonstrated for ‘Justice for Jacob’ flooding through the Civic Center Park in Kenosha, US.

The mass rallies were organised by Jacob Blake's family and friends. According to reports, demonstrators demanded inquiry and answers to why a White officer needed to use a gun against a Black civilian. A probe was launched against the state authorities and Kenosha police department in the following weeks

