US Justice Department To No Longer Seize Reporters’ Records As It 'values Free Press'

The US Justice Department on June 5 said that it no longer will secretly obtain reporters’ records during leak investigations. An official turnabout from an investigative tactic that has persisted for years comes after the practice had received scrutiny over the past month as Justice Department officials alerted reporters at three news organisations that their phone records had been obtained in the final year of the Trump administration. It also follows a pledge last month by US President Joe Biden, who had said that it was “simply, simply wrong” to seize journalists’ records and that he would not permit the Justice Department to continue the practice.

Moreover, the policy shift also came after the Times reported the existence of a gag order that had barred the newspaper from revealing a secret court fight over efforts to obtain the email records of four reporters. According to AP, the tussle had begun during the previous Trump administration. But it had also persisted under the Biden Justice Department, which ultimately moved to withdraw the gag order.

Justice Dept. ‘strongly values free press’

On Saturday, the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that no one at the White Huse was aware of the gag order until Friday night. She added that the issuing of subpoenas for the records of reporters in leak investigations is also not consistent with Biden’s policy direction to the Department. The Justice Department, on the other hand, said that it will not seek legal process in leak investigations and is committed to ensuring the independence of journalists.

In a separate statement, Justice Department Spokesman Anthony Coley said, “In a change to its longstanding practice,” the department "will not seek compulsory legal process in leak investigations to obtain source information from members of the news media doing their jobs”.

He added, “The department strongly values a free press, protecting First Amendment values, and is committed to taking all appropriate steps to ensure the independence of journalists”.

Further, the department said that it would now not force journalists to reveal in court the identity of their sources. However, it did not mention whether the officials would still conduct aggressive leak investigations without obtaining reporters’ records. It also did not define who exactly would be counted as a member of the media for the purposes of the policy and how broadly the protection would apply.

(With inputs from AP)



