US Justice Department Watchdog Investigates Seizure Of Democrats’ Phone Data

The US Department of Justice (DoJ)’s an internal watchdog, on June 11, launched an investigation after it was disclosed that former President Donald Trump’s administration secretly seized phone data from at least two House Democrats. The announcement was made by DoJ inspector general Michael Horowitz who said that the probe would analyse the data handed over by Apple Inc to DoJ in 2018 and “whether any such uses or the investigations, were based upon improper considerations”. The DoJ, under Trump, had launched a massive crackdown to trace leaks related to the Russia investigation and other national security matters.

Apple metadata compromised

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the department had, back then, obtained the metadata from Apple accounts of at least two members of the House of Representative intelligence committee as part of the crackdown, The Guardian reported citing a committee official. The two democrats include Chairman Adam Schiff and California Congressman Eric Swalwell. A later report alleged that records of at least 12 people related to the intelligence committee were compromised.

Trump repeatedly demanded the DOJ go after his political enemies.



It's clear his demands didn't fall on deaf ears.



This baseless investigation, while now closed, is yet another example of Trump's corrupt weaponization of justice.



And how much he imperiled our democracy. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 11, 2021

Last week, a discreet report had revealed that the DoJ under Donald Trump had secretly seized the phone records of four New York Times reporters over four months in 2017, a recent report has revealed. This marks a third disclosure by the federal law enforcement pertaining to the Trump administration’s clandestine seizure of journalist’s phone to end a White House information leak. Last month, it was revealed that the officials had also seized call logs of reporters working for Washington Post and phone and email logs for CNN reporters to uncover their sources.

The information leak probe was triggered by an article published in April 2017 which then-FBI director’s decision to announce in 2016 that the agency was making a recommendation to not charge Hillary Clinton following an investigation into her emails. Additionally, the reporter had also shed light on the alleged Russian hacking of American Presidential elections. Later, Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said the department notified NYT that it had obtained phone records for the four reporters last year and that it had tried to obtain non-content email records as part of “a criminal investigation into the unauthorized disclosure of classified information.”

Image: AP/USDOJ_INT/Twitter