US Justice Dept Alleges Trump's Team Might Have Concealed Classified Documents: Report

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) alleged that former President Donald Trump's team might have concealed or removed the classified documents in an attempt to hinder the federal investigation into the finding of the government records. The DOJ made this statement almost three weeks after the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI's) team conducted a raid at Trump's Florida house - Mar-a-Lago. According to a filing that laid out the chronology of the raid, the FBI also discovered classified documents hidden in Trump's office and seized 33 boxes that included more than 100 records with sensitive information.

The filing is another example of the enormous amount of classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. It demonstrated how prosecutors, conducting a criminal investigation, have concentrated not only on the reasons why the papers were unlawfully kept there, but also on the issue of whether the former President's team purposefully lied to them about those documents, NPR News reported. The Justice Department's timeline also made it clear that the unprecedented search of Mar-a-Lago took place only after prior attempts to acquire the data proved unsuccessful.

DOJ's timeline images of seized documents

According to reports, the DOJ's timeline also presented a picture of some of the confiscated documents with apparent classification markings, in order to refute claims that whoever packed or handled the documents could have overlooked their sensitive nature. "The FBI, in a matter of hours, recovered twice as many documents with classification markings as the 'diligent search,' that the former President's counsel and other representatives had weeks to perform, calls into serious question the representations made in the June 3 certification and casts doubt on the extent of cooperation in this matter," the document stated, as per NPR News.

Earlier in January 2022, the National Archives, which is in charge of gathering presidential material, recovered the items which sparked a months-long Justice Department investigation into whether Trump was unlawfully holding secret materials at his house in Florida. According to the Presidential Records Act, which was adopted in 1978, White House records must be preserved as the US government's property. Meanwhile, former FBI officials have claimed that possession of the government's records by Trump was a "potential crime" that led to the raid at his house on August 8.