US Justice Dept Directs IRS To Disclose Former President Donald Trump's Tax Returns

The US justice department has ordered the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to deliver former US President Donald Trump's tax returns to Congress. The order comes after DoJ released documents revealing how Trump insisted the officials declare US elections result in 2020 as 'corrupt' as he lost US elections 2020 against Joe Biden.

When Trump was president, he repeatedly said that he was under audit by the IRS and could not release his tax returns. However, the IRS said that the audit could not stop the release of the information. Previously, the House Ways and Means Committee also argued that it required the former Republican president's tax returns for an investigation into whether he complied with the tax law. Trump, however, refused to hand over his tax returns.

In an opinion released on Friday, the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel determined that the committee "has invoked sufficient reasons" for requesting the tax information. The opinion said, "Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee".

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised the decision and said that the American people "deserve to know the facts of his (Trump's) troubling conflicts and undermining of our security and democracy as president". Nancy Pelosi also said in a statement, "Today, the Biden administration has delivered a victory for the rule of law, as it respects the public interest by complying with Chairman [Richard] Neal’s request for Donald Trump’s tax returns."

In February 2021, Trump was again ordered by the Supreme Court to hand over his tax returns and other financial records to prosecutors in New York. Earlier, New York prosecutors also convened a special grand jury to investigate former US President Donald Trump’s business dealings and tax records and the Manhattan district attorney’s office was also seeking to fast track the case. Traditionally, every US president has handed over their tax returns, however, it is not compulsory to do so. But Trump continuously denied disclosing his tax returns.

US Capitol riots during elections 2020

On January 6, thousands of Trump supporters broke barricades outside the Capitol, and marched into the building, scaling walls using scaffolding and breaking windows to enter the building and interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Biden as the next President. Trump, who had egged on supporters to march on the Capitol after making false claims of electoral fraud, was later impeached by the US Congress, but acquitted by the Senate.

