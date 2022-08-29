US Justice Dept Has 'enough Evidence' To Indict Trump, Says Former President's Ex Attorney

Former US president Donald Trump's ex-attorney Alan Dershowitz claimed that the US Department of Justice has "enough evidence" to indict Trump after the search warrant was executed at his Florida residency Mar-a-Lago, but doesn't expect it to happen soon. His remarks came barely a day after the Department of Justice released a heavily redacted version of the affidavit which Trump widely questioned, saying that it makes no mention of nuclear information. "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on 'Nuclear,' a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH [sic]," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On Sunday, the US DOJ also reiterated that there was "probable cause" to believe that evidence of obstruction may have been found at Mar-a-Lago. During televised remarks made on Fox News's "Hannity" ex-attorney Alan Dershowitz confirmed that there is, in fact, "enough evidence" that could lead to criminal charges against the former president of the United States but that the evidence "doesn’t pass what I call the Nixon-Clinton standards."

"The Nixon standard is, the case has to be so overwhelmingly strong that even Republicans support it," said former US president Trump's ex-attorney Dershowitz . "And the Clinton standard is, why is this case more serious than Clinton’s case where there wasn’t a criminal prosecution?" he continued.

Trump's former lawyer also told Newsweek separately that "it sounds like there would be enough for an indictment, but like probable cause, an indictment is easy to get." The former member of President Trump's legal team also maintained that Judge Bruce Reinhart should have never approved a search warrant, all the while criticizing the redacted parts of the affidavit, stressing that there wasn't enough information to justify the warrant.

Redacted FBI affidavit raises 'more questions than answers'

Trump's legal team on Saturday also reacted for the first time to the "redacted" FBI affidavit that was used by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents to get a warrant for a search at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The document, released by a federal court, "raises more questions than answers", Trump's legal team stressed in the context of the non-redacted part.

Weighing in on the affidavit in a court filing, Trump's lawyers informed Fox news that they requested a neutral third party be appointed to oversee the Department of Justice's handling of evidence that led to the Mar-a-Lago raid. The 32 pages in the affidavit from an FBI special agent that specializes in counterintelligence and espionage investigations were full of dark black lines that heavily masked the information that led to the search warrant against the former US president.