US Justice Dept Issues Warrant To Search Trump's Lawyer's Phone In Jan 6 Probe

Justice Department on Wednesday, July 27 ruled that former US President Donald Trump's lawyer shall be investigated as a part of the criminal probe linked to the Jan 6 riot aimed at overturning the 2020 election results. At least two aides of Mike Pence, the former US Secreatry of State as well as the witnesses that testified before the jury have asked about probing Trump, his lawyers, and others in his inner circle. They sought new search warrant to access the evidence inside the phone of Trump's attorney John Eastman that was seized earlier last month in Virginia, according to Politico.

The request was filed in the court by the Assistant US Attorney Thomas Windom, and came as the Trump investigators sought to block the request for accessing his files legally to establish his role in the Jan 6 Capitol riots. The investigators said that the warrant would limit the access to the privileged material, and other “evidence of specific federal crimes or specific types of material.” The US Justcie Department also confirmed Trump's attorney's involvement in the probe related to the Jan 6 insurrection. This also includes Trump's involvement in the fake electors alleagtions that involved his lawyers, including John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani.

In the month of April, the UDS Justice Department has alsready receievd the essential phone records of all of former Trump administration's key officials and aides, including the former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. The probing committee is now looking into the conduct of Trump's lawyers Eastman, and Giulian. The process of gathering evidence Eastman has been ongoing since a month now. A magistrate judge in Albuquerque, N.M., had also given the warrant to access Trump lawyer Eastman's electronic devices as well as the face or fingerprints to unlock the devices.

Trump's lawyer Eastman asked for 'pardon' after Jan 6 riot

Trump's attorney John Eastman known to widely back the former President Donald Trump's electoral fraud claims sought for pardon after the angry pro Trump MAGA crowd stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Eastman wanted to be "on the pardon list, if that is still in the works," the embattled attorney had told the former US commader in Chief's lawyer Rudy Giuliani. Trump's lawyer had told the Jan 6 investigating House committee that his plan was infact illegal, but the undeterred leader still wanted to go ahead with it. It was also revealed that Eastman knew about Trump's effort to halt the election certification of Joe Biden, Greg Jacob, a lawyer in the Trump administration emplyed with the former Vice President Mike Pence, told the House Committee.