US Justice Dept To Conduct 'critical Incident Review' Of Police Response To Texas Shooting

The United States Department of Justice on Sunday announced that they will review police response to the tragic Texas school shooting and will also publish a report of the findings. In a statement, US Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley said that it was on the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin that the department has decided to conduct a “Critical Incident Review” of the police response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School which left 19 children and two adults dead.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events. The review will be conducted with the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing,” Coley added.

At the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the U.S. Department of Justice will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Read more about it here. https://t.co/ELK53ML6Yk — Anthony Coley (@AnthonyColeyDOJ) May 29, 2022

The US Justice Department’s announcement came as the local police continues to be scrutinised in the aftermath of the Texas school mass shooting that not only sent shock waves to the entire country but also reignited the debate around gun laws in the United States. Last week on Friday, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said that the decision by the incident commander not to enter the school while the shooting was happening and waiting for the tactical team to arrive at the scene, was "wrong".

During a press conference, McCraw said that the incident commander’s decision “was made that this was a barricaded subject situation, there was time to retreat the kids and wait for a tactical team with the equipment to go ahead and breach the door and take on the subject at that point”.

“There were 19 officers there, in fact, there were plenty of officers to do whatever needed to be done with one exception – the incident commander inside believed he needed more equipment and more officers to do a tactical breach at that point… Where I’m sitting now, of course, it was not the right decision. It was the wrong decision, period,” he added.

Joe and Jill Biden arrive at Robb Elementary school

Meanwhile, on Sunday, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived at the Robb Elementary School as the POTUS continues to push for stricter gun laws. They paid respects to victims after US President condemned the attack on students and said that gun laws cannot prevent every tragedy but they would have a positive impact. He also noted that the mass shootings tripled after the assault weapon ban expired.

“There’s too much violence. Too much fear. Too much grief,” Biden said during a commencement address at the University of Delaware on Saturday.

He added, “Let’s be clear: Evil came to that elementary school classroom in Texas, to that grocery store in New York, to far too many places where innocents have died.”

To everyone impacted by the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: We grieve with you. We pray with you. We stand with you. And we’re committed to turning this pain into action. pic.twitter.com/TIYjdmfKVP — President Biden (@POTUS) May 29, 2022

Image: AP



