US: Kamala Harris’ Husband Evacuated On Black History Event Due To Bomb Threat

Husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, Douglas Emhoff, on February 8, Tuesday was evacuated from an event at Washington DC high school by the American security forces due to a bomb threat, the Associated Press reported, citing school authorities.

The incident occurred at the Dunbar High School during an event that was held to commemorate Black History Month. The US Vice President’s husband was at the school’s museum at the time the threat for the bomb came to be noted by the authorities. “We have to go,” Emhoff was told, as per AP.

'We have to go..': US VP Harros' husband evacuated in motorcade

In a matter of just five minutes, members of the Vice President’s husband’s security detail approached him and directed him to safety. “We have to go.” Emhoff was told as he was evacuated from the building in a motorcade. District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) later said in a statement that there was a threat of a bomb blast at the school celebrating the Black students on the occasion of Black History Month. It remains unclear who the suspected perpetrators were.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is whisked out of an event at a high school by a Secret Service agent following an apparent security concern. On the far right is Nadine Smith, Dunbar High School principal. [Credit: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta]

“We had a threat today to the facility so we did — basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don’t have any specific details at this moment”, the DCPS spokesperson told AP.

According to reports, the Howard University in Washington, DC had earlier received the bomb threat on January 31 and on February 1 for two consecutive days. Emhoff’s spokesperson Katie Peters later wrote on Twitter that the school had alerted the Secret Service about the “security incident or a report of a potential security incident”. As the threat loomed the staff and the students at the Dunbar High School were also evacuated.