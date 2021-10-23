US: Kashmiris Stage Protest At Washington Memorial To Mark Pak's Kashmir Invasion In 1947

A group of Kashmiris in the USA demonstrated against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at the Washington memorial on Saturday to mark the haunting memories of 22nd October 1947, which is known the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. On 22nd October 1947, Pakistan's army had attacked J&K and occupied one-third of Kashmir, the same part we know today as Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Taking out candle marches, and holding posters and placards, the Kashmiris recalled the horrors of 22 October and marked the 74th anniversary of the Pakistani invasion of Jammu and Kashmir as a 'Black Day'.

A billboard put up near the Washington Memorial read, "A story forgotten in time", and highlighted the series of incidents that took place after the Pakistan Army looted and pillaged the princely state under Maharaja Hari Singh, the last ruler of Jammu and Kashmir. A candle march was also carried out by Kashmiri pandits in Washington to mark January 19, 2020, another 'Black Day' in the history of the state where 3.5 lakh Hindus were forced to either 'convert to Islam, flee or perish'. "The world stayed silent. We may forgive, but we will never forget," the posters read.

J&K marks 22nd October as a 'Black Day'

J&K marks 22nd October as a 'Black Day' to recall inhuman treatment that was meted out to innocent civilians by Pakistan. On this day, the land of Jammu and Kashmir recorded its first major bloodshed post-independence, witnessing a violent invasion by the Pakistani Army that brought to the fore, its true plans for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

After entering into an agreement with Maharaja Hari Singh on 12 August in 1947, Pakistan's duplicity lay exposed after it decided to forcibly capture the land of Jammu and Kashmir, unleashing tribal invaders who looted and pillaged the state mercilessly. After the Indian Army entered the fray, driving the troops back, Maharaja Hari Singh entered into an agreement with India on 27 October, 1947 signing the Instrument of Accession to merge the state with the country.

Decades later, the people of Jammu and Kashmir continue to recall the violence that was unleashed upon them, a stark reminder of Pakistan's relentless efforts to use the soil of Jammu and Kashmir for its anti-India agenda.