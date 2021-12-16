US: Keechant Sewell To Be 1st Woman, 3rd Black Person To Lead New York Police Department

The 49-year-old, Keechant Sewell, a Long Island police officer, will be the next police commissioner and the first woman to lead New York City's police force, New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams announced on Wednesday. While announcing the Adams, a former New York police captain, said he decided to take barrier-breaking choice after assessing the immense courage of Sewell. While sharing a new conference with Sewell at her native Queens, Adams abruptly said, "She’s the woman for the job."

"She carried with her throughout her career a sledgehammer and she crushed every glass ceiling that was put in her way. Today, she has crashed and destroyed the final one we need in New York City," AP quoted Adams as saying during the presser on Wednesday.

It is worth noting the 49-year-old police officer started with the department as a patrol officer in 1997 and worked her way up the ranks to become a precinct commander, to head the department’s bureau of major cases and to serve as the chief hostage negotiator. Notably, she will be the third Black person to serve as New York Police Department commissioner. Earlier in 1980, Benjamin Ward took charge as the first Black person to hold one of the most high-profile and powerful posts in the police department. Later in 1990, Lee Brown became the second Black to hold the position of NYPD Commissioner.

"Happy to connect with the local residents"

On January 1, 2022, Sewell will replace Dermot Shea, who is retiring from the NYPD after 30 years. The incumbent NYPD Police Commissioner is holding the post since December 2019. Meanwhile, while addressing the press conference, Sewell said she will happy to connect with the local residents rather than meet them with harsh laws. However, the 49-year-old added she will handle the offence related to gun violence very strictly. "I am mindful of the historic nature of this announcement as the first woman and only the third Black person to lead the NYPD in its 176-year history. I bring a different perspective, committed to making sure the department looks like the city it serves and making the decision, just as Mayor-elect Adams did, to elevate women and people of colour to leadership positions,” she said.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP