US Keeps Mum Over Alaska Incident, Govt Bans 6 Companies Over Chinese Connections

The Biden administration is keeping mum after reports emerged that the US military had shot down 'a mysterious object' which was flying over the coast of Alaska. While the White House remained silenced over the issue, the American government has managed to slap sanctions on six Chinese-linked companies after the spy balloon debacle, The New York Post reported. Not only this, but on Saturday, a US official told Fox News that the mysterious object which was shot down by the Pentagon had managed to penetrate American airspace without being detected.

On Friday, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby gave the reporters a vague response over the issue. “We don’t know who owns it – whether it’s state-owned or corporate-owned or privately-owned, we just don’t know,” he said. In the midst of all this, the Biden administration had slapped sanctions on six Chinese companies, as a way to hit back at Beijing over the Spy balloon debacle.

US Dept. of Commerce blacklisted 6 companies over connections with China

According to The New York Post, the United States Department of Commerce has blacklisted 6 aerospace cooperation along with one research organisation and accused the blacklisted companies of supporting Beijing. The department accused the blacklisted cooperations of supporting China’s “military modernization efforts, specifically those related to aerospace programs, including airships and balloons,” which was eventually used for “intelligence and reconnaissance”. The move is also seen as retaliation against the Xi Jinping administration over the spy balloon issue.

The sanctions are intended to block Chinese entities from buying American technical materials. Commenting on the issue, Deputy Secretary Don Graves stated that Washington will not “hesitate” to make similar moves in the future. “The Commerce Department will not hesitate to continue to use the Entity List and our other regulatory and enforcement tools to protect U.S. national security and sovereignty. More from @BISgov: https://bit.ly/3DZwq7x,” Don Graves tweeted on Saturday (local time).