US: Kentucky Guv Andy Beshear Assures All Missing People In Tornadoes Are Accounted For

Governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear on Saturday stated that all of the people reported missing in Kentucky after tornadoes swept across the US state last weekend have been accounted for, CNN reported. The tornadoes that ravaged Kentucky over the weekend are believed to have resulted in 74 deaths.

The victims are between the ages of five months and 86 years old, and they hail from at least eight different counties. US President Joe Biden called the storm outbreak "one of the largest" in American history. However, Beshear praised the state disaster management officials' assessment, saying he hoped it meant no more people died in Kentucky as a result of the storm.

At the start of a Saturday briefing on recovery operations, Beshear stated, "How about a piece of good news today? Right now, missing persons based on this tornado event are at zero."

Tornadoes claimed 92 lives across various states

After more than 40 tornadoes ravaged a large region on December 10 and 11, at least 92 people have been confirmed to be dead across various states. According to Andy Beshear, some homes are still without power or have boil water advisories, and 944 Kentuckians have been placed in motels or state parks. He also noted that disaster unemployment assistance applications were being accepted in 14 Kentucky countries for people whose jobs had been impacted by the storms. Other resources are available at disasterassistance.gov, the FEMA app, or by calling 1-800-621-3362.

The 78 who died in the state's most severe tornado event, according to the Democratic governor, was still a staggering number of Kentuckians to lose. He remarked, "We mourn with their families." Beshear said there was some uncertainty about the number of deaths since his staff believes there were 78, but state disaster management officials and the state health department put the latest figure at 75.

Meanwhile, officials in Tennessee have verified that a fifth person died in the state as a result of storms that hit during the same weather condition. The additional death, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, occurred in Lake County, which also saw two other storm-related deaths. According to the FBI, the remaining fatalities occurred in Obion and Shelby counties, CNN reported.

