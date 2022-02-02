US Kept Finalising Details Of Afghan Evacuations Hours Before Taliban's Takeover: Report

A leaked internal memo revealed that the Biden administration was still tinkering with the fundamental specifics of how to evacuate US officials as well as the tens of thousands of Afghans, until less than 24 hours before Taliban forces entered Kabul in August last year. The memo was first published by Axios, Sputnik reported. As per the memo, dated August 14, 2021, it was decided in a meeting of senior administration officials that US Embassy personnel would be given preference for evacuation followed by US citizens, government contractors, CIA priority partners, and Afghan special immigrant visa applicants.

The State Department was instructed to set up a "communications team" as soon as possible to contact eligible individuals and identify as many nations as feasible as transit points, the memo stated. It further stated that the Pentagon was asked to prepare for at least 5,000 people to be evacuated per day. "The National Security Council was instructed to meet again on August 15 to discuss whether foreign people who are immediate family members of US citizens in Afghanistan can be brought to the continental US, or if more screening and vetting is required," the memo read, as per Sputnik.

The State Department and the Department of Defense were also urged to start preparing transit procedures and coordinating manifests for subsequent travel to US military bases. The leaked memo revealed Washington's apparent bewilderment over the Taliban's rapid progress across Afghanistan. The militant group had captured the first city on August 6 and took over 18 of 34 provincial capitals by August 11. Four days later, on August 15, the Taliban captured Kabul toppling the then-President Ashraf Ghani-led government.

Biden administration reached deal with Taliban to carry out evacuations

Members of a CIA-sponsored commando unit accused of execution-style killings of civilians were also given priority for evacuation, as per a report by the Intercept which was published late last year. Following the fall of Kabul, the Biden administration reached an agreement with the Taliban to evacuate US personnel, citizens, and Afghans who aided the US and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during the war. The Kabul airlift took place from mid-August to late August, and about 122,000 individuals were evacuated abroad, including 75,000 Afghan evacuees who were taken in by the United States, Sputnik reported.

Image: AP