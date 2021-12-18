US: Kids, Youth In Poor Counties More Likely To Face Gun-related Deaths, Finds New Study

People living in the United States counties with high poverty rates might face an increased risk of firearms-related deaths, particularly amongst children and healthy adults. A recent study conducted by experts in the UK revealed that children and youth living in poverty-stricken countries made up 22 per cent of total firearms-related deaths. Public shootings and incidents of mass murders have seen a dramatic surge in America in recent years.

"Notably, children and young adults living in these counties accounted for 22 per cent of all firearm deaths, 25.5 per cent of firearm homicides, 15.3 per cent of firearm suicides, and 25.1 per cent unintentional firearm deaths in the U.S. during this period," said the study originally published in the U.S. medical journal JAMA Pediatrics.

For this purpose, researchers analysed data related to all deaths caused due to firearms in the country. Notably, the information was about the deaths amongst children aged between 5-24 years and reported between January 2007 through December 2016. As a part of the research, they also found that non-Hispanic (non-Latin) blacks were also targeted. "Additionally, non-Hispanic Black youth accounted for 44.8 percent of all firearm deaths and 63.9 percent of firearm homicides," the research said.

“Our study adds to the growing body of literature demonstrating the relationship between county poverty concentration and adverse child health outcomes. A multi-dimensional strategy is urgently needed to reduce child poverty and firearm deaths,” said Jennifer Hoffmann, assistant professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Emergency Medicine and a co-author of the study.

Which are the poorest counties in the US?

Wheeler County, Georgia. Telfair County, Georgia. Crowley County, Colorado. Union County, Florida Stewart County, Georgia. Lake County, Tennessee. Ziebach County, South Dakota Buffalo County, Wisconsin Hudspeth County, Texas Elliott County, Kentucky

“Nearly four million years of potential life were lost among U.S. youth due to firearm deaths during the 10-year period studied,” Hoffmann revealed.

(Image: Pixabay )