US: Kin Of 9/11 Victims Lambast Trump For Not Cancelling Saudi-backed Golf Tournament

Former US President Donald Trump is on the receiving end of a massive backlash from survivors and relatives of the dastardly 9/11 attack for failing to call off the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV golf tournament later this month. The pushback comes as the former American leader is set to host two out of the eight games in his Bedminster court in New Jersey. In a letter, the organisation for those who died in the September 9, 2001 attack, 9/11 Justice, appealed to Trump to call off the events, noting that he had earlier deplored the Middle Eastern kingdom for harbouring terrorists, New York Times reported.

"We cannot simply understand how you could agree to accept money from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia's golf league to host the tournament at your golf course, and to do so in the shadows of Ground zero in New Jersey, which lost over 700 residents during the attacks," the letter penned by the group mentioned, as quoted by NY Times.

The group went on to slam Trump for upholding his "personal gain" against those who lost their lives. "It is comprehensible to us that the former President of the United States would cast our loved ones aside for personal financial gain," the letter noted. Further, the members urged Trump to consider his business relationship with the Saudi-backed golf league and agree to meet with them.

The LIV Golf League

The LIV Golf is a professional tour financed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the Trump Organisation. It is headed by former ace golfer Greg Norman. It will be held in the US from July 29 to 31. Notable golfers like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChanbeau defected the PGA Tour to take part in the controversial event. The golfers are reportedly paid a hefty amount as the Saudi government is trying to what several sports experts described as "sportwashing" their history of tainted human rights abuse over the years, including the brutal murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Saudi-9/11 connection

Trump agreed to host the event despite being critical of Riyadh previously. "Who blew up the World Trade Center? Wasn't the Iraqis, it was Saudi. Take a look at Saudi Arabia, documents. Most of the people came from Saudi Arabia, they didn't come from Iraq," the letter quoted Trump in a 2016 interview with Fox News. On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, US President Joe Biden approved the declassification of documents pertaining to the incident. The families of the victims have for long demanded the release of the records to unearth details that would link Saudi to the attack that killed close to 3,000 people.

(Image: AP)