US: Kyle Rittenhouse Seeks Return Of Gun Used By Him In Kenosha Shootings That Killed 2

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted last year for shooting two men and wounding another during Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, is now requesting the retrieval of the gun. Rittenhouse shot dead Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26 and injured Gaige Grosskreutz using his assault rifle on Kenosha streets. Now, according to The Guardian, Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards has filed the court documents in Kenosha county seeking the return of the AR-15-style rifle that the white man used on the eve of 25 August 2020 along with other items.

“Mr Rittenhouse further wishes to ensure that the firearm in question is properly destroyed,” Richards wrote.

The media outlet noted that even though the rifle that Rittenhouse used belonged to a friend who helped the then 17-year-old purchase it as he was too young to possess his own firearm, Richards maintained that Rittenhouse is the lawful owner of the gun “per the verbal contract enacted” with the friend, Dominick Black.

Richards’ filing also stated, “As established through the trial testimony of Dominick Black and Mr Rittenhouse, the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle … was purchased by Dominick Black but was to become the legal property of Kyle Rittenhouse upon his 18th birthday,” reported The Guardian.

‘Nothing to celebrate about that weapon’: Rittenhouse’s spokesperson

While Rittenhouse is also attempting to retrieve ammunition, a sling, magazines, his mobile phone, cloth mask and a $1 bill, his family spokesperson David Hancock told Journal Times that, “Kyle has requested that the firearm be destroyed … there’s nothing to celebrate about that weapon. There isn’t. Kyle has no interest and no want to recover that weapon, and absolutely no interest to sell it or anything.” The Guardian, meanwhile stated that Rittenhouse is also looing to retrieve the clothing he wore on the 2020 night including boots, a baseball cap, jeans, socks, a belt and a T-shirt.

Meanwhile, following his controversial trial and acquittal, Rittenhouse has also categorically denied the claims that race played any role in his actions on 25 August. He said to Fox News in a televised interview, “I'm not a racist person, I support the BLM movement and peacefully demonstrating.”

Image: AP