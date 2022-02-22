US: Kyle Rittenhouse Set To Launch New Initiative To Hold Media Accountable In Courts

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of murder last November, has unveiled a new initiative on Monday, February 21, aimed at challenging major media organisations in court. On November 19, 2021, Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in the Kenosha shooting case after a jury declared him not guilty of all counts. "My team and I have decided to launch 'The Media Accountability Project' as a means of raising funds and holding the media accountable for the lies they have spread, as well as dealing with them in court," Rittenhouse told at a Fox News show.

'The Media Accountability Project' will generate funds to file legal challenges against media outlets that Rittenhouse believes defamed him during his trial, as well as hold them accountable more broadly. "I don't want anyone else to suffer the way I did. So I want to hold them accountable for what they did to me because I don't want anyone else to experience what I did," Rittenhouse remarked at the show. When asked if he himself intends to sue any news outlets, Rittenhouse provided a list of those who are currently on his list.

'We will hold everyone who lied about me being accountable': Rittenhouse

"Right now, we are looking at a number of politicians, celebrities, and athletes, including the American actor Whoopi Goldberg," he stated. Rittenhouse accused Goldberg of calling him a "murderer" even when the former was acquitted by the jury. He also mentioned Cenk Uygur, the founder of 'The Young Turks,' who branded Rittenhouse a "murderer" before the trial and continues to do so even now. "We will hold everyone who misled about me being accountable, including those who falsely labelled me a White supremacist. They are all going to have to answer for their deeds. And we will be dealing with them in a courtroom," Rittenhouse told Fox News.

Rittenhouse accuses Joe Biden of 'defamation' for linking him to white supremacists

It should be mentioned here that after his acquittal, 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse had also accused US President Joe Biden of defaming him by linking him to white supremacists. Rittenhouse had advised President Biden to watch the trial and comprehend the facts before making a statement. To say something like that is pure malice and defamation of my character, he further stated condemning the US President's remarks. Notably, Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges after pleading self-defence in the tragic Kenosha killings that became a watershed in the nation's debate over guns, vigilantism, and racial injustice, the Associated Press reported.

Image: AP