US: Kyle Rittenhouse's Gun Used In Kenosha Shootings That Killed 2 Persons To Be Destroyed

The weapon used by Kyle Rittenhouse during a street rally in Kenosha in 2020 that killed two people and injured one will be destroyed, as a judge announced on Friday. As per a report by AP, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said that the assault-style rifle will be destroyed by the state crime lab, most probably in April. The arrangement was approved by Judge Bruce Schroeder of Kenosha County, who ruled over Rittenhouse's trial on Friday.

During a rally in Kenosha in 2020, Rittenhouse killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and shot Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm. However, Rittenhouse claims that he fired in self-defence as the three men attacked him. A representative for Rittenhouse, stated last week that Rittenhouse wished to destroy the weapon and dispose of the rest of the goods so that nothing could be used as a political symbol, AP reported.

The Rittenhouse trial

Mark Richards, who is Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney, asked prosecutors on January 19 to return Rittenhouse's gun, ammunition, face mask, and other clothes he was wearing the night of the shooting. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger informed the judge that the remainder of Rittenhouse's property had already been returned to him, AP reported.

Rittenhouse's lawsuit dates back to August 2020, when a white Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake during a domestic disturbance. Jacob Blake was paralysed from the waist down as a result of the shooting, which led to several nights of protest, which became violent. On the night of 25 August 2020, Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, was armed with an AR-15-style weapon that his friend Dominick Black had given to him earlier that year.

US divided over Rittenhouse trial

The bystanders and surveillance video suggests that Joseph Rosenbaum tracked Rittenhouse down shortly before midnight, and Rittenhouse shot him. He then shot Huber after he swung a skateboard at his head, then he shot Grosskreutz who approached him with a revolver. Conservatives throughout the country lauded Rittenhouse for defending Kenosha from far-left radicals, while liberals have portrayed him as a tyrant with a gun.

