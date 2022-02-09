US: LA Sheriff's Office May Have To Fire 4K Employees Over COVID Vaccination Status

In the United States (US), on February 8, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a measure that could result in the dismissal of thousands of county employees who have not been vaccinated or who have received a medical or religious exemption. The proposal, which passed 4-0 with one abstention, would transfer power from department heads to the county's director of personnel, who may or may not be implementing the county's existing vaccine mandate.

The motion's author, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, claimed it was directed largely at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which has the lowest vaccination percentage of any of the county's 36 departments at 54%, and whose head has openly refused to enforce the county's vaccinate mandate. The vote in Los Angeles County comes only days before a Friday vaccination deadline in New York City for police, firefighters, and other public personnel. Employees who do not comply with the COVID-19 mandate by Friday may be fired.

Employees in the sheriff's department have not formally gone through the county's five-step procedure of warnings and suspensions, according to Kuehl in Los Angeles, who said the county was weeks away from firing them, according to Fox News. Despite this, Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who attempted to mobilise public opposition to the proposal, stated on Tuesday that it would result in the firing of 4,000 unvaccinated deputies.

Tomorrow at 9:30 am the @LACountyBOS will vote on Agenda Item #18, which is a Motion to terminate 18K @LACounty employees (4K from LASD) for not being vaccinated. These are the same law enforcement professionals, fire professionals, medical & health care professionals,

Villaneuva described the vote as a "suicide pact," saying, this is nothing more than another politically motivated stunt by the Board, which has no influence on public health but will undoubtedly endanger public safety.

To view my full statement, please click on the link:

As of Monday, 83% of the county's 100,000 employees had been properly immunised. According to data provided by Los Angeles officials, another 15% have not been vaccinated, are seeking an exemption from the mandate, or have not reported their vaccination status with the county. More than 5,000 exemptions had been requested as of Monday, with roughly 2,400 accepted and another 2,500 waiting.

According to county data, many of the county's departments had immunisation rates of 85% or above. Except for the sheriff, who is elected by the people, county supervisors choose the leaders of each agency. Moreover, COVID-19, according to Kuehl, is the greatest police enforcement killer in the country. Hence, she claimed that COVID-19, not vaccine regulations, was a threat to public safety.

