US Labels Iran, China, Pakistan, And 7 More Nations As 'Countries Of Particular Concern'

The United States on November 17, identified ten countries, including Russia, Pakistan and China, as countries of particular concern for committing or tolerating grave abuses of religious freedom. The Joe Biden administration is dedicated to defending every individual's right to freedom of religion or belief, including by confronting and combatting violators and abusers of this human right, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement released on November 17.

"I am designating Burma (Myanmar), the People's Republic of China, Eritrea, Iran, the DPRK, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as Countries of Particular Concern for having engaged in or tolerated systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom,” Blinken said in his statement.

He added Algeria, Comoros, Cuba, and Nicaragua to the Special Watch List of countries that have engaged in or allowed "serious breaches of religious freedom." He further declared al-Shabab, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Houthis, ISIS, ISIS-Greater Sahara, ISIS-West Africa, Jamaat Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin, and the Taliban to be Entities of Particular Concern.

The threats to religious freedom in the world today are structural, systemic, and deeply ingrained, according to Blinken. "We will continue to press all governments to remedy shortcomings in their laws and practices, and to promote accountability for those responsible for abuses," he stated.

The United States remains committed to working with governments, civil society organisations, and members of religious communities around the world to advance religious freedom and address the plight of individuals and communities facing abuse, harassment, and discrimination because of what they believe or do not believe, the statement asserted.

US, China to relax visa rules for journalists

In the midst of their rising geopolitical competition, the United States and China have declared that they will relax visa rules for journalists, a step that is being hailed as "progress." In a tit-for-tat action last year, Beijing revoked the press credentials of more than ten journalists working for American newspapers, causing the US to drastically reduce the number of journalists working there.

Notably, the announcement came just a day after the presidents of both countries convened a virtual conference, but a White House release stated that the visa issue was not discussed. According to CNN, under the new guidelines, both countries will extend the duration of journalist visas from three months to one year. In addition, both China and the United States would make the visas valid for multiple entries, allowing journalists to travel abroad.

