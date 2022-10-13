US Labels Russia As More 'immediate Threat' To Washington & China As Long-term Competitor

The Biden-Harris Administration's National Security Strategy has branded Russia and China as the two major nuclear threats to the United States and suggested the government avert the threats at the earliest. The latest report pointed at the recent warning by the Russian government wherein it cautioned Ukraine for the nuclear attacks as its forces suffered a major setback in several key regions of the already war-embattled state. Biden's new national security strategy (NSS) dubbed Beijing as the most potential long-term competitor for the US but called Moscow as an immediate and disruptive threat to the country.

It warns that the threat could grow as Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces continue to suffer defeats on the battlefield and asserts nuclear power is the only way to control the Ukrainian forces on the battlefield. "Russia’s conventional military will have been weakened, which will likely increase Moscow’s reliance on nuclear weapons in its military planning," the strategy blueprint says. Despite Putin's continuous nuclear threats, NSS suggested the Biden administration continue its support for the war-embattled nation. “The United States will not allow Russia, or any power, to achieve its objectives through using, or threatening to use nuclear weapons,” the document says.

Why two emerging nuclear powers become threats to America?

Further, the report clearly differentiates the types of threats posed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart. “Russia poses an immediate threat to the free and open international system, recklessly flouting the basic laws of the international order today, as its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine has shown,” stressed the report. On the other hand, the study described China-- a dual threat to America and the whole world. It claimed that China not only wants to increase its nuke capabilities but also intends to reshape international boundaries through different channels such as economic, diplomatic, military and technological power. “The People’s Republic of China harbours the intention and, increasingly, the capacity to reshape the international order in favour of one that tilts the global playing field to its benefit, even as the United States remains committed to managing the competition between our countries responsibly,” it added.

Image: AP