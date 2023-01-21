US Labels Russia’s Wagner Mercenary Group As A ‘transnational Criminal Organization’

The US authorities on Friday decided to designate the Russian mercenary group Wagner as a “significant transnational criminal organization”, reported The Guardian. This comes after Russia claimed to have captured the town of Soledar, near Bakhmut. According to the Ukrainian authorities, Wagner fighters have been sent into attacks in large numbers that have resulted in multiple casualties, reported BBC. Also, the Wagner Group has been heavily involved in Russian efforts to capture the city of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine.

The White House national security council spokesman, John Kirby has announced, " The treasury will apply the new designation in the coming days, putting it in the same category as Italian mafia groups and Japanese and Russian organized crime," as per the press release by The White House on January 20.

Wagner group designated by US authorities

A wider application of sanctions would be imposed on the group’s sprawling global network, which includes mercenary operations as well as businesses in Africa and elsewhere. While announcing sanctions on the group, Kirby said, "Wagner is a criminal organization that is committing widespread atrocities and human rights abuses,” reported The Guardian.

“We will work relentlessly to identify, disrupt, expose and target those who are assisting Wagner,” he said.

Further, the national security council spokesman said in the statement, that these actions by the group recognise the transcontinental threat, including through its ongoing pattern of serious criminal activity with these actions, and there’ll be more to come. The US authorities have released an image that is dated back to November 18 which showed Russian rail cars traveling between Russia and North Korea. The Biden administration has also first accused North Korea of providing arms to Russia, as per the White House statement released on January 20.

Further, Kirby shared that the Information about the supply of arms to Russia has been provided by the UN security DPRK sanctions committee panel of experts. “The arms transfers from are in direct violation of United Nations security council resolution,” Kirby said. Since 2017, the Russian mercenary group Wagner has faced US sanctions. Last Month, the finance department imposed new export restrictions targeting Wagner in an effort to further restrict its access to technology and supplies, reported the Guardian.