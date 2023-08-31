US Labour Dept Recovers Over USD 71K In Back Wages From Firm Dealing With Indian Vegetables And Fruits

The US department of labour has retrieved USD 71,047 in back wages and liquidated damages for 25 workers after a probe into a Florida-based firm dealing in Indian vegetables and fruits found that the company denied its employees minimum wage and overtime as mandated by law.

"Investigators found Patel Shippers LLC, which provides fruits and vegetables from India and Asia to grocery stores in 10 states, including Florida, denied 25 workers overtime wages by paying them straight-time rates for all hours worked, including for hours over 40 in a workweek," the labour department said in a press release on Monday.

The employer also failed to pay three workers at least the federal minimum wage by not keeping an accurate record of hours worked. Their actions violated the Fair Labour Standards Act, it said.

Following the investigation, the department recovered USD 71,047 (approx Rs 58,69,438) in back wages and liquidated damages for 25 workers, the press release said.

“Employers have a legal obligation to pay workers for all the hours that they work. When they fail to do so they may owe back wages and liquidated damages,” said Wage and Hour Division Acting District Director Anthony Delgado in Miami.

Patel Shippers LLC delivers fruit and vegetables to grocery stores in Miami, Sunrise and West Palm Beach. The company also supplies grocers in Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, the release said.