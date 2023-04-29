Joseph Yun, a senior American diplomat and a US special presidential envoy tasked with renegotiating agreements with three strategically important but small Pacific island states, has urged the US to accelerate its outreach in the Pacific islands amid growing concerns over China's influence in the region. Speaking at an event organised by the Hudson Institute, Yun warned of Beijing's "economic coercion" and highlighted the strategic importance of the tiny island states, which have become key battlegrounds in the US-China rivalry. According to a report from South China Morning Post, Yun acknowledged that the US had neglected the region but said Washington was now trying to make amends, adding that "we need to accelerate our catch-up."

He noted that Oceania has been the foundation of American security on the US west coast since World War II but now Beijing is exerting greater sway in the region. He cited China's inroads in the Solomon Islands and Melanesia. Yun highlighted the strategic importance of the compact states - the Marshall Islands, Micronesia, and Palau - as they receive economic and defense aid from the US. The comments come as Washington and Beijing compete for influence in the island nations in various areas such as trade, investment, security, and diplomacy.

US recently opened its embassy in Solomon Islands

After shutting down its old embassy in the Solomon Islands 30 years ago, the United States opened a new embassy in February to counter China's increasing influence in the region. The move came as China named a special envoy to lead Pacific island diplomacy. The competition between the world's two largest economies to win the support of these often-overlooked islands has deepened political divisions in some of the nations.

Why are Pacific Islands important?

From a geostrategic perspective, the Pacific Islands are important due to their location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, which is a critical area for global trade and shipping. Additionally, the islands are home to important shipping lanes and key military bases, making them a valuable asset for countries looking to project power in the region. The islands are also rich in natural resources, including minerals and fisheries, which can be important sources of economic and strategic value. Finally, some Pacific Island nations are located near potential conflict zones, such as the South China Sea, making them strategically important for maintaining peace and security in the region.