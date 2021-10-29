US: Lake Havasu City Family Claim $108 Million Jackpot In Arizona Lottery

A Lake Havasu City family who chose to remain anonymous has claimed the $108 million jackpot from an October 22 drawing in the United States. Arizona Lottery officials announced the winning family who wished to remain anonymous, which has been allowed under a 2019 law in the state. The winning family that includes a married man, a woman and her brother will receive an amount of $75.2 million before taxes after they chose the lump sum cash option.

US family wins $108M Mega Millions jackpot

The ticket was purchased by the winning family at a bar, located at 2120 McCulloch Boulevard, North Lake Havasu City in Arizona on October 20, the Arizona lottery informed in a press statement. The winning ticket matched all the numbers in the Friday, October 22 drawing. It was just the second time that a Mega Millions jackpot was awarded in Arizona.

Can you believe it?? A player in #LakeHavasuCity matched all six of the winning numbers for Friday night's Mega Millions® draw and won a $108 MILLION JACKPOT! What would you do first with a win like this? pic.twitter.com/5fnomr4RWD — Arizona Lottery (@AZLottery) October 26, 2021

Family plans to buy motorhome with winning amount

The family that won the lottery amount have told the lottery officials that every week they used to spend $60 for purchasing the lottery ticket. The family revealed they were "jumping" and "screaming" when they discovered that they had won the jackpot. The family revealed that they have planned to buy a motorhome. Moreover, the woman added, "When the time is right, they will bid farewell to our jobs and see the country," the Arizona lottery said in a press statement.

Furthermore, the couple has planned to pay off their mortgage, purchase a truck, take a cruise and help their children. While the woman's brother has planned to take a trip to the Maldives. Gregg Edgar, Arizona Lottery Executive Director in a press statement said, "We are so excited to see this family claim our second-ever Mega Millions jackpot," the Arizona lottery said in a press statement. Edgar added, "The Arizona Lottery is all about doing more good in our state and making dreams come true for our players. I’m sure this amazing prize will go a long way toward helping make this family’s dreams a reality and inspiring many other Arizonans to dream bigger while doing good for Arizona."

(Image: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage)