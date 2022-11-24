US Lambasts Turkey For 'uncoordinated' Actions During Its Military Operation In Syria

Turkey is conducting airstrikes on Kurdish bases in Syria and Iraq. During these airstrikes, a drone strike carried out by Turkey hit a base in northeastern Syria. This base is used by both the Kurds and US-led coalition. A Department of Defence statement on the rising tensions in the region said that "recent air strikes in Syria directly threatened the safety of US personnel who are working in Syria with local partners to defeat ISIS and maintain custody of more than ten thousand ISIS detainees. Moreover, it noted that uncoordinated military actions threaten Iraq’s sovereignty."

Pentagon Press Secretary Brig Gen Patrick Ryder o Wednesday said immediate de-escalation is necessary, adding that the focus should be on defeating ISIS. However, US recognised the "legitimate security concerns" of Turkey. US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that Turkey faces "legitimate terrorist threats" and has every right to defend itself, as per a report from Russia Today. Turkey blames Kurdish militants for the November 13 terrorist attack on Istanbul, which resulted in the death of 13 people.

Is Ankara considering a ground invasion?

The US Department of Defence has said that there are reports suggesting civilian infrastructure is being intentionally targeted. "We condemn the loss of civilian life that has occurred in both Turkey and Syria as a result of these actions and offer our condolences. We are also concerned by reports of the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure," the statement issued by the Pentagon read.

Meanwhile, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has indicated that the air strikes are "just the beginning". He is giving signals that suggest he is toying with the idea of a ground invasion. Whilst speaking to reporters on his return flight from Qatar, the Turkish president said: “I always said we might come suddenly one night. We were not saying this in vain," according to a report from VOA. He went on to say that the notion that Turkey's actions will be limited to air strikes is "out of question". He said that Turkey's Ministry of Defense and chief of staff will take a "decision on how big a unit from our ground forces would be needed." The US and Russia have both urged Turkey for restraint but Ankara remains defiant.