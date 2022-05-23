US: Large Batch Of Baby Formula Arrives In Indianapolis From Germany; Parents 'relieved'

The first shipment carrying over 35,000 kilograms of baby food arrived in Indianapolis on May 22 from Germany's Ramstein Air Base, providing "some relief" to the United States from a massive shortage. Announcing the arrival, a top White House official told CNN that the infant formula will be on shelves across the country in less than a week. The plane full of baby food, enough for half a million infants, will cover about 15% of the current crisis in the country, said Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, as quoted by the Guardian.

"We are going to see more formula...in stores starting as early as next week," Deese said.

The expert further informed that the imported product was from Nestlé. He added that the baby food was medical grade and a type that is "most needed" in the US market right now. According to data cited by CNN, the US is facing a shortage of 45% of baby formula supplies from the market. Meanwhile, according to the White House, this is the first of many flights that are expected to arrive in the coming weeks under Operation Fly Formula authorised by US President Joe Biden.

Altogether, at least 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles are scheduled to arrive this week from three different brands.

Baby formula shortage in the US

Empty shelves at supermarkets have left mothers struggling to feed their babies in the US. The shortage of infant formula topped 43% last week. According to Nada Sanders, a professor at the North-eastern D'Amore-McKin School of Business, the issues escalated from supply chain bottlenecks amid the two-year-long running pandemic, in addition to the war in Ukraine. The logistical hindrances led to the unavailability of packaging and formula ingredients, thus leading to the current critical point. Further, the shutdown of Abbott's Nutrition plant in Michigan blew the crisis through the roof, Sanders told CNN.

However, Deese blatantly pinned the blame on Abbott. Citing whistleblower documents, the official said the company was "filling pockets of investors... (while) the formula it was making...had the risk of making babies sick." The US baby formula stock began to dwindle in February after the plant closed and a massive batch of its formulas was recalled following two deaths and four hospitalisations due to bacterial contamination.

Abbott is the majority producer of baby formulas in the US market and its Michigan factory is the largest baby food-making plant. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated a probe into the bacterial infections caused by formulas manufactured in the Michigan factory. However, chief executive of Abbott Nutrition Robert Ford said that the FDA investigation has found "no links" between the deaths and production areas, as quoted by DW. He also apologised for the production shortage and said the plant would resume operations soon.

Image: AP