US Launches One-stop Resource Website To Save Ransomware Victims From Future Attacks

US government launches new websites to curb ransomware attacks on private and public servers. This online hub was inaugurated on July 15, Thursday with an eye to mitigate cyberattacks on vital online platforms. The Biden government has also announced hefty prize money of $10mn to experts who would provide constructive information to crackdown cybercrimes and local or foreign cybercriminals.

The new website, www.StopRansomeware.gov, is a combined initiative by the Justice and Homeland Security Department of the United States. The website is expectedly a hub of preventive measures and solutions that will enable companies and municipalities to avail resources to counter online hackers. According to a statement released by the Justice Department, resources and information required by organisations to cope with ransomware attacks are distributed over several websites. In situations of attack, it becomes difficult to gather the stipulated information, which increases the "likelihood of missing important information." The website is the first of its kind that houses all important ransomware-related information from and for all federal government agencies, the statement added.

Rewards for Justice Program

The Department of Justice has also announced a 'Reward for Justice Program' for any tipster who would provide tips and hacks to ensure the safety of the government websites. The Biden administration is offering a sum of $10million as a reward will be paid to the informants. Furthermore, the government has set up a dark web to protect the identity of the tipsters who would contribute information to tackle cyberattacks. They will work with banks, technology companies, and others to improve anti-money laundering measures for bitcoin and to track ransomware revenues more quickly. The reward payment is said to be made in cryptocurrencies.

Colonial Pipeline Co. ransomware attack

The U.S. government has launched this website trailing the Colonial Pipeline Co. ransomware attack that caused widespread disruption in the distribution of gas to stations along the East Coast. The company lost several million dollars under the cyber attack. However, with the help of the Justice Department, it was able to recover $2.3million in cryptocurrencies. Officials hope to seize additional extortion payments in ransomware cases, similar to how the FBI recouped the majority of Colonial Pipeline's $4.4 million ransom paid in May. According to the Department of Justice, America has witnessed a steep surge in cyberattacks in recent years.

