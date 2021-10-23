US Lawmaker Introduces Impeachment Articles Against Joe Biden For 'abuse Of Power'

Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, on Friday, introduced articles of impeachment at the US House of Representatives against President Joe Biden for alleged abuse of power. Greene accused President Biden of abusing his office by allowing his son, Hunter Biden, to benefit from his position of power in their business activities.

Speaking at the House of Representatives, Greene said, “I have introduced House Res. 57. These are articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden for abuse of power in regards to his willingness to use his position of power to aid his son Hunter Biden in their business dealings."

This is why we must #ImpeachBiden. pic.twitter.com/9xCSnHQlCp — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) October 22, 2021

Greene further informed that she has introduced some other articles of impeachment against the US President based on the mismanagement of Biden on the US-Mexico border crisis, his botched retreat from Afghanistan, and his COVID-19 eviction moratorium.

Suspicion on art gallery exhibiting Hunter Biden's artworks

Furthermore, in September, James Comer, the senior Republican on the US House Oversight Committee, had released a letter asking the owner of a New York art gallery to submit a list of clients who purchased Hunter Biden's artwork, citing concerns that the transactions were used to violate international sanctions. Hunter Biden's ties to the White House was a reason of concern for Comer.

Moreover, Comer also expressed worry that the Hunter network with international associates, and with George Bergés who is the owner of the New York art gallery that promoted and sold Hunter's art piece, had indicated a desire to be the "lead guy" in China's expanding art scene.

Earlier, New York Post, citing public records, reported that an art gallery exhibiting Hunter Biden's artworks received COVID aid of roughly $500,000 after Joe Biden entered office in 2020. The first $150,000 of the loan was approved as part of the Small Business Administration's (SBA) grants, which were created to help firms support their staff during the pandemic. The sum was updated later in July 2021, with SBA clearance granting an extra fund of approximately $350,000.

George Bergés Gallery in Soho, New York, got an $80,000 loan in two instalments through SBA-approved payments in April 2020 and February 2021. A total of $580,000 was given as large loans for the two gallery workers, as per the public record cited by NY Post. However, neither Bergés nor the public records suggested that President Joe Biden was involved in the alleged scheme.

(Image: AP)