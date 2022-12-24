US Lawmaker Who Refused To Stand Calls Zelenskyy’s Speech ‘North Korea-style Act’

Conservative lawmaker Matt Gaetz who attracted backlash for refusing to stand up and applaud Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he delivered the speech during his Washington visit on Friday compared his visit to a “North Korea-style act.” In his defense, the Florida Republican and the Colorado Republican Rep Lauren Boebert berated Zelesnkyy for his speech and an abrupt visit to the United States amid the ongoing Russian offensive. The representatives' alleged behaviour when the Ukrainian leader addressed a meeting of Congress was widely criticized.

A 'foreign leader in a sweatshirt' asking 'money we don't have..'

Gaetz who appeared on Fox News justified not “standing up to Zelenskyy's speech, and applauding like a seal." He labelled Zelenskyy "a foreign leader in a sweatshirt" who "lectured our country". ”How much do you love Putin that you didn’t applaud last night?” Gaetz was asked on the show. “I feel no compunction to go out and applaud some foreign leader from a historically 'corrupt country' who is begging for more than the hundred billion dollars that the Congress has already set to send them,” he blatantly answered.

Furthermore, Gaetz noted, “when ex-President Trump said that America would never be a socialist country, you saw Democrats sit on their hands. But when we say you shouldn’t send endless amounts of money to this place where we’re exacerbating death and conflict, it’s like we’re traitors to the movement because Lauren Boebert and I didn’t stand up in some sort of North Korea-style performance.” Carlson, meanwhile slammed Zelenskyy as “some uppity foreigner demanding money that we don’t have.”

Zelenskyy during his visit to the United States met an increasingly divided House GOP as he addressed Congress, and only 86 of 213 Republicans attended his speech. While he was met with an enthusiastic response from the Democrats, scores of MAGA Republicans remained AWOL during his speech rallying for support from America to counter Russia's offensive. Zelesnkyy's first known visit abroad to the United States to meet with President Joe Biden came as Congress prepared to approve a $1.7 trillion Omnibus spending bill which includes $45 billion in additional funding for Ukraine. This was largely opposed by the Republicans.