US Lawmakers Express Bipartisan Support For US-India Relationship In Letter To Jaishankar

Two US lawmakers in their letter to India's external minister Dr. S. Jaishankar have expressed bipartisan support for the US-India relationship saying that the members of both the parties recognise the impact that a strong US-India partnership will have on the trajectory of the 21st century. US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and Ranking Member Michael McCaul added in their letter that the close relationship between India and the US is important as New Delhi faces aggression from China along the Himalayan border. "We are writing jointly to demonstrate the strong bipartisan support for the US-India relationship," they said.

"This closer relationship is all the more important as India faces aggression from China along your shared border, which is part of the Chinese government's consistent pattern of unlawful and belligerent territorial aggression across the Indo-Pacific. The United States will remain steadfast in support of India's efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Congressmen noted in their letter to S. Jaishankar.

Concerns over J&K

The powerful lawmakers also expressed their concern over the situation in the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, which according to them have not yet normalised one year after the abrogation of Article 370. "It is because of our support for the bilateral relationship that we note with concern that conditions in Jammu and Kashmir have not normalised one year after India''s repeal of Article 370 and the establishment of Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory," they wrote.

Chairman @RepEliotEngel and Ranking Member @RepMcCaul express bipartisan support for the U.S.-India relationship while noting their concern that one year after the revocation of article 370, things have yet to normalize in Jammu and Kashmir.https://t.co/mTa0ReXS2b pic.twitter.com/lrYkTWkQo1 — House Foreign Affairs Committee (@HouseForeign) August 6, 2020

The letter to Dr. Jaishankar dated August 5, 2020, comes exactly a year after the controversial law was repealed. The lawmakers said that though the United States acknowledges the ongoing security and counterterrorism concerns in Jammu & Kashmir, it wants the government of India to address these concerns while upholding the democratic values and freedoms, on which the bond between both the countries was built at the first place.

