US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Declaring Pak's Atrocities In Bangladesh A 'genocide'

US lawmakers have introduced a resolution which declares Pakistan's actions in Bangladesh during the 1971-1972 war a genocide, specifically Pakistan army's actions against Hindu Bengalis. The resolution has been introduced by two Congressmen -- Ro Khanna and Steve Chabot. The resolution proposes categorising Pakistan's actions as crimes against humanity and genocide.

Proud to join @RepSteveChabot in introducing the first resolution commemorating the 1971 Bengali Genocide in which millions of ethnic Bengalis and Hindus were killed or displaced in one of the most forgotten genocides of our time. — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) October 14, 2022

It further states that the US recognises the atrocities that were commited by the Pakistan Army against Hindu Bengalis constitute war crimes and genocide. A copy of the resolution was posted by Congressman Steve Chabot on social media. "The genocide against ethnic Bengalis and Hindus is one of the forgottten genocides of the 20th centruy and its lack of recognition remains an open wound for millions of people who were directly effected by the atrocities," the proposed resolution reads.

The Bangladesh Genocide of 1971 must not be forgotten. With help from my Hindu constituents in Ohio’s First District, @RepRoKhanna and I introduced legislation to recognize that the mass atrocities committed against Bengalis and Hindus, in particular, were indeed a genocide. — Rep. Steve Chabot (@RepSteveChabot) October 14, 2022

"3,000,000 people were killed, over 2,00,000 women were raped and, due to stigma, the full number will likely never be known nor the victims remembered. Streets of Dacca (Dhaka) are aflood with Hindus," the legislation continues. It mentions the "Blood telegram" which refers to Consul General Blood registering his objection to US government's silence on the conflict. It was signed by 20 members of the United States diplomatic staff of Consulate General Dacca. The telegram reads, "We have chosen not to intervene, even morally, on the grounds that the Awami conflcit, in which unfortunately the overworked term genocide is applicable, is purely internal matter of a sovereign state. Private Americans have expressed disgust."

On 8th April, 1971, Consul General Blood sent another telegram which mentions that the "term genodice applies fully to this naked, calculated and widespread selection of Hindus for 'special treatment'". The resolution quotes Sydney Schamberg's writings of 1994. It is to mention that Schamberg was a New York Times correspondent who was in East Bengal during the war.

"I toured the country by road to see the Pakistani legacy firsthand. In town after town there was an execution area where people had been killed by bayonet, bullet and bludgeon. In some towns, executions were held on a daily bais. This was a month after the war's end...human bones were still scattered along many roadsides. Blood stained clothing and tufts of human hair clung to the bursh at these killing grounds. Other reminders were the yellow 'H's the Pakistanis had painted on the homes of Hindus, particualr targets of the Muslim army," he wrote.

"We must not let the years erase the memory of the millions who were massacred. Recognizing the genocide strengthens the historical record, educates our fellow Americans, and lets would-be perpetrators know such crimes will not be tolerated or forgotten," Congressman Chabot said.