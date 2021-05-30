US Lawmakers Introduce 'Taiwan Diplomatic Review Act' To Bolster Ties

The US lawmakers on Saturday introduced a 'Taiwan Diplomatic Review Act' to rename Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States in order to “recognize an important democratic ally.” The move aims to bolster ties between Washington and Taipei as the US plans to provide diplomatic visas to Taiwanese diplomats.

In a joint statement issued Saturday, US Congressman Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) and Congressman Steve Chabot (R-OH) said in a joint statement that the United States policy refers Taiwan as “Taiwan,” not “Taipei” or “Chinese Taipei,” adding that this is why 2019 the Coordination Council for North American Affairs was renamed as Taiwan Council for US Affairs. The council serves as a counterpart of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the de facto US embassy in Taiwan. The two US representatives were joined by Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA), Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL), Congressman Albio Sires (D-NJ), and Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) in introducing the bill.

“Following this longstanding policy, the Taiwan Diplomatic Review Act directs the Secretary of State to enter into negotiations with the Taiwan Council for US Affairs to rename the council’s office in Washington, DC, the Taiwan Representative Office in the United States,” the United States Representative Brad Sherman said in a statement, Saturday.

In a media release, Sherman stated that The Taiwan Relations Act codified the policy of the United States to preserve and promote extensive, close, and friendly relations between the people of the United States and the people of Taiwan. As the bilateral relations between the US and Taiwan strengthened, the prior Administrations took action to rename Taiwan’s representative entities.

Clinton Administration saw Taiwan’s office in Washington renamed to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Offices (TECO), the Congressman stressed. He, further said that the Taiwan Diplomatic Review Act directs the Secretary of State to enter into negotiations with the Taiwan Council for U.S. Affairs to rename the Council’s office in Washington, DC the Taiwan Representative Office in the United States.

“As a founder and Co-Chair of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, I have consistently worked to strengthen our bilateral relationship with Taiwan,” said Congressman Chabot in a media release. “That’s why I’m pleased to introduce the Taiwan Diplomatic Review Act with Congressman Sherman today to ensure that Taiwan’s representatives here are accorded the dignity they deserve and to strengthen congressional oversight over Taiwan policy. As our two countries grow steadily closer, this critical legislation will bring necessary improvements to the interactions between our two governments.”

Strengthening US congressional oversight on Taipei

US Congress would also play a role in overseeing US-Taiwan relations through the Senate confirmation process as the Taiwan Strait remains one of the major flashpoints between China and Taipei. The Taiwan Diplomatic Review Act includes the Taiwan Envoy Act, legislation introduced by Congressman Chabot and Sherman in the 116th Congress, to require Senate confirmation of any individual appointed to serve as the Director of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

Republican representatives believe that the Taiwan Diplomatic Review Act will ensure Taiwan's representatives are accorded the dignity they deserve, all the while strengthening the US congressional oversight over Taiwan policy, according to Focus Taiwan. As currently the Taiwanese officials and diplomats have no provision of diplomatic visas from the US, the Act will create a new visa category that applies to Taiwanese as a diplomatic move.