US Lawmakers Investigating Boeing 737 MAX Crashes Seek FAA Employee Survey Records

A US House of Representatives Committee has asked the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to share the details of a 2019 employee survey on agency’s safety culture. After two MAX 8 aircraft crashed, claiming 346 lives, Boeing 737 MAX was grounded around the world and separate investigations into the design, development and certification of the aircraft were launched.

Peter DeFazio, Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and Rick Larsen, Chair of the Subcommittee on Aviation, wrote to FAA asking for the details of a survey of employees involved in the Organization Designation Authorization program, a point of focus for the Committee’s investigation into the two 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people.

The US lawmakers have also sent a similar request to the non-profit organisation that helped facilitate the employee survey. They have requested FAA Administrator Steve Dickson to provide a copy of the FAA’s 2019 AVS Safety Culture Survey questionnaire completed in December 2019 and a complete copy of all raw survey data, including all written narrative responses.

Read: US Lawmakers: FAA Certification Of New Planes Needs An Overhaul

Deadline for submission

The duo requested all analytical products pertaining to the survey results including power-point presentations, memorandums, reports, studies, statistical analyses or any other records. They have given August 3, 2020, as a deadline for the requested details, asking for a written explanation if full compliance is not made.

“We understand that the FAA recently completed its ‘2019 AVS Safety Culture Survey’ and that it intends to utilize the results of this survey to ‘more effectively implement a new voluntary safety reporting program for AVS employees,’” read the letter, adding that these are positive steps.

However, it emphasised that the results must be thoroughly analysed and properly implemented. The lawmakers said that they believe reviewing the results of this survey will help the Committee properly fulfil their congressional role in overseeing the FAA and its efforts to help improve the safety culture at the agency.

Read: Boeing Official Niel Golightly Resigns Over 33-year-old Article About Women In Combat

(Image: Twitter / @BoeingAirplanes)