US Lawmakers Propose Bill In House Seeking Green Card With Supplemental Fee

If the new House bill is passed into law in the United States, millions of immigrants who have been stalled in the country for years in the employment-based Green Card backlog, including a large number of Indians, could hope for lawful permanent residency by paying an additional fee, according to a report by PTI. The law is expected to benefit thousands of Indian IT professionals who are currently locked in a long line for a Green Card. An employment-based immigrant applicant, with a priority date of more than 2 years prior, can adjust to permanent residence without numerical limits by paying an additional fee of USD 5,000, according to a committee print released by the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over immigration. For the EB-5 category, the charge is USD 50,000 (immigrant investors).

Meanwhile, the fee for obtaining a Green Card for a family-based immigrant who is sponsored by a US citizen and has a priority date of more than 2 years would be USD 2,500. According to the committee print, if an applicant's priority date is not within two years but they are required to be present in the country, the supplement price will be USD 1,500. This charge is in addition to any administrative processing fees the applicant may have paid. The bill, however, does not include permanent structural reforms to the legal immigration system, such as eliminating country restrictions for green cards or extending yearly H-1B visa quotas. The bill, if passed into law, would allow undocumented immigrants who arrived in the US as children, TPS beneficiaries, farmworkers, and other pandemic-era vital workers to seek permanent US residency, or green cards, according to a report by CBSNews.

In response to the bill, David J Bier, a Cato Institute immigration policy expert, tweeted, "Employment-based applicants who have waited two years from their priority date can adjust... almost like abolishing the EB caps for adjustment applicants who can pay $5K. Awesome![sic]." "For EB5, it's $50K fee. Even those who can't afford the fees or who are abroad would benefit from freeing up this cap space for others. It's unfair that the bill maintains the country caps as is, so Indians and Chinese will be the only EB applicants required to pay the $5K/50K[sic]," he said in another tweet. It should be noted here that a group of 40 US congressmen, led by Indian-American Raja Krishnamoorthi, is working to find a way for the 1.2 million people in the employment-based green card backlog, the vast majority of whom are from India, to gain lawful permanent residence. According to the lawmakers, Indian nationals risk an 80-year backlog, with an estimated 200,000 dying before gaining lawful permanent residence status.

